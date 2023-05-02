Westlake (WLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 0.4 %

WLK opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Bank of America cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.