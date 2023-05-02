Wildcat Capital Management LLC Takes $8.92 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,000. Moody’s makes up 3.4% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.85. The company had a trading volume of 237,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

