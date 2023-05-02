Wintrust Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WTFCM)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
