WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,186. The company has a market capitalization of $679.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.