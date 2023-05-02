WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $109.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.78.
WNS Stock Performance
NYSE WNS opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
