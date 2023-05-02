Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

TLT stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

