Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Earnings History for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

