Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

