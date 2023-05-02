XDC Network (XDC) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. XDC Network has a market cap of $525.21 million and $3.80 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,832,941,042 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

