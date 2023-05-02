Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $46.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Xencor Price Performance

Xencor stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Xencor by 18.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,832,000 after buying an additional 895,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,034,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 348.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

