Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 664,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,987. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

