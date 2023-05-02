XRUN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $358.37 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 7% against the dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $358.37 million and approximately $537,441.46 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

