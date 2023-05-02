XSGD Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $65.83 million and $557,307.86 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

