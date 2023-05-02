yearn.finance Price Tops $7,962.87 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $262.51 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $7,962.87 or 0.27822586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,966 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

