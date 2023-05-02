ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Achieves $426,441.78

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $426,441.78 and $45.12 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00032979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

