Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $432.30 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,472,976,439 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

