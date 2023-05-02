Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 1,368,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,994,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.