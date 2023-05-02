Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,137,000 after acquiring an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,348.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,202. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

