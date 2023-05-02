ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $30.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

