ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.01 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

