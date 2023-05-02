Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.24 million. Zynex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-$0.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 176,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 25.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zynex by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.