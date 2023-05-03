0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.16 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 36% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $121,289.72 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.