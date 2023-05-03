10,247 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP



HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

