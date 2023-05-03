10,697 Shares in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,159,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 310,974.6% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 183,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 183,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 596.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 160,632 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,569,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

