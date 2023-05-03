10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,917 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,643 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 202,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 434,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952 in the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

