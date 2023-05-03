116,738 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,985,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,128,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
VOT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.54. 10,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,949. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
