12,448 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.76. The company had a trading volume of 80,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,389. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

