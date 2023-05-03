3,836 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

