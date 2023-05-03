4,000 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Acquired by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 0.2% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $67.96. 112,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.