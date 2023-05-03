4,386 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 4.4 %

LLY stock traded up $17.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.87. 2,729,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,648. The company has a market capitalization of $400.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $424.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.24.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

