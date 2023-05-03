4,459 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $712.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

