45,315 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $117.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.