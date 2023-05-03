482,436 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 482,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. Embraer makes up 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.26% of Embraer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 298,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,554. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

