52,384 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. 5,120,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,985,750. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

