731,757 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 731,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 1.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 939,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

