770 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.0% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BABA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,800,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,680,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.