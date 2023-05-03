795 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $301.22 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.78 and a 200 day moving average of $254.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

