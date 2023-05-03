7Pixels (7PXS) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and approximately $8,753.80 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00007374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.13471568 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,876.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars.

