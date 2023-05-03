98,971 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,971 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,000. Ormat Technologies makes up 1.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 895,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after buying an additional 298,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,818,000 after buying an additional 268,214 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. 49,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.