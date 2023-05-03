A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith
In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A. O. Smith Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.
Featured Articles
