AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Conning Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,851 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.51. 1,918,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

