Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,400 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $851,196.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $851,196.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,630,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,111 shares of company stock worth $1,096,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,430,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after buying an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,731,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

