Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.96. 525,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,934. The company has a market capitalization of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.45. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

