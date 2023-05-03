Accredited Investors Inc. Has $295,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 235,131 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,415,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 450,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.