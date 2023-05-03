Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $249,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

