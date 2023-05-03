Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $203.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.09 and its 200-day moving average is $193.18. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

Get Rating

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

