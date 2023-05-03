Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACRS opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.51. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,067 shares of company stock worth $613,365. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

