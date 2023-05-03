Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

