Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
