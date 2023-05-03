Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Nordson by 249.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 260,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day moving average is $227.85. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.