Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,339 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

