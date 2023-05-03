Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.